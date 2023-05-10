Adinad Gopi Sahitya Puraskaram for K.E.N. Kunjahammad

K.E.N. Kunjahammad has been selected for the Adinad Gopi Sahitya Puraskaram instituted by the Kollam District Library Council and Mr. Gopi’s family members in memory of the author. The award carries a purse of ₹25,000 and a citation. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will hand over the award at a function to be held on May 18 at the Kollam Public Library. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan will hand over books worth ₹10,000 from Prabhat Books as Adinad Gopi Endowment to the Mayyanad LRC library at the event.
COMMents
SHARE