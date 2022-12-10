Adibatla Kidnapping case: Police arrest 31 accused persons, CP Mahesh Bhagwat assures fast-track trial

December 10, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Rachakonda Police on Saturday arrested 31 persons in connection with the kidnapping of 24-year-old M. Vaishali Reddy, a dentist from Adibatla. A group of unidentified men barged into the victim’s house at Turkayamjal on Friday and forcibly took her away with them. The prime suspect, identified as Naveen Reddy, is still absconding and the police are on a lookout to nab him.

Mr. Naveen Reddy from Vijayawada discontinued chartered accountancy course and is currently a businessman and the founder and CEO of Mr Tea franchise. The police said that Mr. Naveen was in love with Dr. Vaishali and they got married about a year ago based on an arrangement that the marriage would not be made public until Dr. Vaishali completes her internship. Sources said that the marriage was dissolved after Vaishali’s parents found out and they were preparing her to get married to someone else. Mr. Naveen had also filed a court case against her parents where he stated that he was already married to Dr. Vaishali.

On Friday, when Mr. Naveen found out that Dr. Vaishali was getting engaged to a doctor, he called along his workers from Mr Tea, served them alcohol and then informed them that they have to barge into Vaishali’s house and kidnap her. Upon reaching the spot, they destroyed furniture, household items and fled the spot with Dr. Vaishali. After the incident took place, Dr. Vaishali’s parents and other family members staged a protest on the Nagarjuna Sagar highway against the police who were not considering the parent’s complaint. Mr. Naveen is a resident of Vanasthalipuram and had also shifted his home near Dr. Vaishali’s place. He also opened a franchise of Mr Tea right opposite her home. Vaishali’s family members also destroyed the outlet of Mr Tea located near their house in retaliation to the kidnapping.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said: “The police rescued the victim within 6 hours and she is safe. Out of the 36 accused persons identified, 31 have been arrested under sections of attempt to murder, rioting, kidnapping and trespassing. No one will be spared and a fast track trial will be conducted. We are also going to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the accused based on their previous criminal record.” The accused have been booked under sections 147, 148, 307, 324, 363, 427, 506, 452 and 380 read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, on Saturday early morning, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took to Twitter regarding the incident and said: “Shocked to see the incident. Concerned about the safety of the woman kidnapped. I assure her family that the culprits will be booked as per law. Request Telangana DGP for necessary action to safeguard the family and the girl.”