GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Additional Chief Secretary blocked one-time settlement scheme,’ says Delhi government

February 16, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Cabinet Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that the one-time settlement scheme brought by it to provide relief to water consumers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had been “blocked” by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Urban Development Department.

The scheme, announced last week, aimed to provide relief in water bills to 10 lakh consumers by generating a new bill with a revised amount based on a median reading of the bills generated over the past few years.

However, the AAP leaders said in a press conference that the ACS of the Urban Development Department “refused” to propose the scheme in the Cabinet.

“The Lieutenant-Governor has been informed about this constitutional crisis, and he has stated that the proposal should come to the Cabinet. Upon his suggestion, we have sent the Cabinet note file to the Chief Secretary,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Ms. Atishi added that she hoped that as per the orders of L-G and the Urban Development Minister, the Chief Secretary will “ensure that the scheme is tabled soon” before the Council of Ministers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.