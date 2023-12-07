Actor Kendy Zirdo, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, talks about acting in Malayalam films and her latest release, ‘Cheena Trophy’

December 07, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Actor Kendy Zirdo, who made her Malayalam film debut as the Japanese-Malayali woman Hitori in Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 (2019), is back with her third Malayalam release Cheena Trophy. This time around she essays a Tibetan character who comes to Kerala with a secret plan, “the story revolves around this character, who is something of a mystery. She, however, ends up falling in love with the village and the people there. That is all I am allowed to say,” adds Kendy over the phone. Cheena Trophy, with Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role and directed by Anil Lal,releases on December 8.

Kendy recently wrapped up work on another yet-to-be-named Dhyan Sreenivasan film. Her last outing in Malayalam was a small role in Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. So has she learnt to speak in Malayalam? “That is my one regret. By now I should have learnt to speak some Malayalam at least, but I have not. Sometimes they are all laughing on the sets or making fun of me and I have no clue what the joke is. I would love to be in on them as well. It is a very difficult language,” she says laughing. She confesses to having worked very hard on Malayalam for Android Kunjappan.

Does she have to speak in Malayalam in this film? “No! It’s more English!”

So far she has worked only in Malayalam films. The actor, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, recently relocated to Mumbai.

The actor who is also active in theatre has been busy doing plays in her home State. “I am part of a production that travels across Arunachal Pradesh. Not many people know that we also have a number of freedom fighters who fought the British. Our plays are about them. The plays, Chowpa Plang Lu, Abor War, Ninu 80 and Arunachal Ek Safarnama are in Arunachali Hindi and Nishi, a language spoken there.”

Since most of her roles have been as someone from the North East or countries in the far east, does she resent the stereotyping she faces? “Yes, it bothers me. I wish we reach a stage, like in Hollywood, where an actor of any colour can essay any role. Nobody asks which country or region they are from. That said, I am way too new to refuse roles that come my way. These are opportunities I don’t want to turn away!”

