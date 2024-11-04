ACME Solar Holdings open bids for ₹2,900 crore IPO Nov. 6

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. is set to open bids for its ₹2,900 crore initial public offer from November 6 to November 8. The company has fixed a price band between ₹275 and ₹289 per share. The shares will be allotted in lots of 51 and multiples thereof.

ACME solar holdings IPO consists of ₹2,395 crore in fresh issue and ₹505 crore in offer for sale, according to the company’s prospectus. After the sale ACME Cleantech, the holding company which owns 100% of the company, would dilute holding to 84%, said Manoj K Upadhyay, Founder and Chairman of ACME Solar Holdings. The solar power producer will use most of the proceeds of the IPO, to pay of debts of its subsidiary.

A major risk of the company is its dependence on China for PV module. “China has 95% of the global supply chain. This year onwards, all the modules have to be purchased from India because government has implemented the approved list of module manufacturers. The current model of 50% of import cost. Now we will be importing only the cells, reducing the dependence to 10% or 20% of the import cost” said Mr. Upadhyay at the media briefing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.