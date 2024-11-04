GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ACME Solar Holdings open bids for ₹2,900 crore IPO Nov. 6

Updated - November 04, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. is set to open bids for its ₹2,900 crore initial public offer from November 6 to November 8. The company has fixed a price band between ₹275 and ₹289 per share. The shares will be allotted in lots of 51 and multiples thereof.

ACME solar holdings IPO consists of ₹2,395 crore in fresh issue and ₹505 crore in offer for sale, according to the company’s prospectus. After the sale ACME Cleantech, the holding company which owns 100% of the company, would dilute holding to 84%, said Manoj K Upadhyay, Founder and Chairman of ACME Solar Holdings. The solar power producer will use most of the proceeds of the IPO, to pay of debts of its subsidiary.

A major risk of the company is its dependence on China for PV module. “China has 95% of the global supply chain. This year onwards, all the modules have to be purchased from India because government has implemented the approved list of module manufacturers. The current model of 50% of import cost. Now we will be importing only the cells, reducing the dependence to 10% or 20% of the import cost” said Mr. Upadhyay at the media briefing.

Published - November 04, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.