Abir Mukherjee: ‘Our histories are tangled’ 

The Scottish Bengali author says writing the Wyndham-Bannerjee books is a form of therapy for him, a way to make sense of the schism between his western and Indian half

The fifth book in Abir Mukherjee’s crime series featuring members of the Imperial Police Force, Captain Sam Wyndham and Surendranth Banerjee, The Shadows of Men (Penguin Random House) is set in Calcutta in 1923. A Hindu theologian is found murdered, the city is teetering on the edge of riots and it is up to the two policemen to find the murderer.

For the first time, the book has Sam and Suren narrating the story in alternate chapters. “I wanted to hear Suren’s voice,” Abir says over a video call from Surrey. “I had got inside Suren’s head over these five books and felt I could narrate his point of view. I also wanted to challenge myself. In book four, Death in the East (2019), I have two different timelines. Book five is the first time I was writing from a perspective other than Sam’s and so that again, was a new challenge.

By the third book, Smoking and Ashes (2018), Abir says he felt he had done a great job of writing a thriller. “It did everything I wanted it to do. Death in the East is a much more complex book. I think it is a better book than Smoke and Ashes but I’m less happy with it. There is an expression, ‘It is a cathedral in my head and a shed on the page’. I got a greenhouse, but it was still a structure.”

Positive and negative

Technology is a positive and negative for crime writing, says the author. “The biggest negative is the mobile phone, while the biggest positive is the ability to research fast. “I am sitting here in my basement in Guilford and I can do a lot of things that previously I would have had to go to the British Library for. As a crime writer though, I long for the days before technology changed everything. That is probably why I write in the 1920s.”

Leaving everything to technology, negates the human impact, says Abir. “We read for the characters. We want Suren to blunder into the solution. I don’t want technology to give them the answers. I want their own hapless way of doing things to lead to results. Crime was much more interesting back in the old days, you could get away with poisoning people and detection was a lot harder.”

Title deed

The title, he says, refers to knowing people. “It was about how people are remembered and the influence they cast. Sometimes, that influence is benign and not so much at other times. We are seeing lot of little men casting big shadows, which is linked to the rise of populism. We are seeing it all over the world — in Britain, America, Europe, and most definitely in India,” says the Scottish-Bengali author, adding that Death in the East was about British populism. “The ugliness that I was seeing in Britain was not the Britain that I knew and loved. This book is about populism in India.”

Change is a constant

Though The Shadows of Men is set almost 100 years ago, and some things have changed, others have remained the same, he says. “The Indian mentality did not change in 1947; it changed in the ‘90s. Up to the 90s, when I would go to India, there was this feeling that Indians weren’t quite good enough to compete or be on equal terms with the West. That has changed and you see it in many things — in commerce, in cricket.”

He adds that the factionalism, communalism, exploitation and the stresses have always been there in India. “It is just a different cast of people who are doing the exploitation for the same reasons — to distract. Why do we have this fear of immigrants? It is a distraction from the bigger issues. It is easier to blame foreigners or minorities than it is to look in the mirror and realise the system is rigged in favour of the haves, the people who move jobs and capital from one part of the world to another like that (snaps his fingers). Our masters may have changed, but the dog whistles are still there.

Time for crime

There are a rash of historical crime thrillers from Sujata Massey’s Perveen Mistry mysteries set in 1920s Mumbai and Vaseem Khan’s (with whom Mukherjee presents a podcast, Red Hot Chili Writers) Inspector Persis Wadia mysteries set in 1949 Mumbai to Harini Nagendra’s The Bangalore Detectives Club: A Novel set in Bangalore in the 1920s. Different things drive this trend, according to Abir.

“For me, it is a search for identity. That period in history that I write, affects not just India but Britain as well. When I was growing up, we didn’t learn about British colonial history. There are surveys done that say that 60 % of people in this country believe that the Empire was a force for good. If you are white, you can go through life without having the conflict that you have, if you are between cultures. “

One gets differing views, he says. “You may learn in school about what a wonderful man Winston Churchill was, and then I come home to learn that he was responsible for the starvation of three million Indians. How do you reconcile those two? That sort of schism between your western and your Indian half passes through you every day in some shape or form.”

Different drum

The British Indian story is an optimistic one, Abir says. “When the whole world was going mad with fascism and communism, and any dissent was met by a bullet or a gas chamber, Indians and the British played out this nonviolent freedom struggle. It takes two parties to do that. Today in the middle of London, in Parliament Square, in the heart of our democracy, is a statue to Mahatma Gandhi. That says something about both races.”

Future books might see Wyndham and Bannerjee accompanying Mahatma Gandhi to London. “I also want them to visit Mauritius and South Africa as both countries have an interesting story in terms of the indentured labourers. I would love to look at that part of Indian history, because part of that is me, the diaspora. I am part of a recent diaspora, from the ‘60s and the ‘70s. A 100 years ago, indentured labourers were part of another diaspora, under very different circumstances,” concludes Abir.