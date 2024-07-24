ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aarakshan Bachao’: VBA chief invites Pawar to yatra

Published - July 24, 2024 12:33 am IST - Mumbai

Ambedkar’s rally, to begin on July 25, will be the third such campaign on the issue of reservation

The Hindu Bureau

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, requesting him to join his ‘Aarakshan Bachao Yatra’ on July 26.

While Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil recently launched his sixth hunger strike at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district, demanding the implementation of reservation for Marathas as Kunbis, a sub-caste under Other Backward Classes, the OBC resistance group headed by Laxman Hate has been touring the Marathwada region to ensure that their quota remains unaffected.

