‘Aarakshan Bachao’: VBA chief invites Pawar to yatra

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, requesting him to join his ‘Aarakshan Bachao Yatra’ on July 26.

Mr. Ambedkar’s rally, to begin on July 25, will be the third such campaign on the issue of reservation.

While Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil recently launched his sixth hunger strike at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district, demanding the implementation of reservation for Marathas as Kunbis, a sub-caste under Other Backward Classes, the OBC resistance group headed by Laxman Hate has been touring the Marathwada region to ensure that their quota remains unaffected.