GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Aarakshan Bachao’: VBA chief invites Pawar to yatra

Ambedkar’s rally, to begin on July 25, will be the third such campaign on the issue of reservation

Published - July 24, 2024 12:33 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, requesting him to join his ‘Aarakshan Bachao Yatra’ on July 26.

Mr. Ambedkar’s rally, to begin on July 25, will be the third such campaign on the issue of reservation.

While Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil recently launched his sixth hunger strike at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district, demanding the implementation of reservation for Marathas as Kunbis, a sub-caste under Other Backward Classes, the OBC resistance group headed by Laxman Hate has been touring the Marathwada region to ensure that their quota remains unaffected.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Reservation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.