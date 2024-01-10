AAP wants poll alliance with Congress in five States, says Gopal Rai

January 10, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party wants to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election in an alliance with the Congress in the States of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat, said Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday.

“There has been no talk on seat-sharing until now. We have put forward our proposal. The party will speak to its high command and senior organisation on the matter,” Mr. Rai said on the sidelines of a media briefing.

“If we decide to form an alliance, then there will need to be an official stand on what the status of the alliance will be in the different States. Both parties are working on this, and will discuss it further in the next meeting,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Congress and AAP began discussions on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in a meet that lasted over two hours, and was attended by senior leaders from both sides, including Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Both parties are members of the the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a group of 28 Opposition parties founded to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, as per sources, senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik told AAP leaders at the meeting that the Congress only wished to discuss an alliance in Delhi.

“The talks will continue, and we will meet again, and only then will we take a final call on seat-sharing. Everything was discussed in detail. We will fight the elections together and give a befitting reply to the BJP,” Mr. Wasnik had said following Monday’s meeting.

Punjab, too, was not discussed, as the Congress is the principal Opposition party in the State and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) is opposed to any kind of tie-up with the ruling AAP, sources also said. An AAP leader added that they want a larger share of seats in Delhi and Punjab as they are in power in both States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.