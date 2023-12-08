AAP presents ‘Kejriwal model of governance’ at COP28

December 08, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Senior AAP leader Reena Gupta presented the “Kejriwal model of governance” at the COP28 in Dubai, the party said on Thursday.

Ms. Gupta was representing the Capital at a discussion held by the C40, a global network of nearly a hundred mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis. She spoke on Delhi’s “breakthroughs” in fighting climate change, including the various policies of the Delhi government, such as the ‘City of Lakes’ project, which aims to rejuvenate water bodies in the city, and Delhi’s “3i model” for Electric Vehicles, which focuses on “inclusion, incentivization, and innovation”, among others.

“Urgent action on climate change demands global collaboration. No nation can address this challenge alone. We must unite, share knowledge, and implement sustainable policies. Together, we can advance clean technologies and provide support to vulnerable regions. Our shared responsibility requires collective commitment to reduce emissions and protect our planet. It’s time for coordinated global action,” Ms. Gupta said.