AAP illegally dumping garbage at Sanjay Van: Delhi MCD LoP

December 23, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday alleged that the AAP government is “destroying” the Capital by illegally dumping garbage inside Sanjay Van, a sprawling forest area near south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

“Due to the negligence of the MCD, a significant portion of the Sanjay Van has become a landfill site, and is posing the threat of disease due to a buildup of foul odour and mosquitoes,” Mr. Singh said.

Delhi BJP Vice President Gajendra Yadav, meanwhile, alleged that a “collusion between the local AAP councillor Rekha Choudhary, municipal officials, and the representatives of the waste disposal company led to the establishment of the unauthorised landfill site.

AAP, which had swept the MCD polls on the promise that it would clear Delhi’s landfills, did not respond to the allegations.

