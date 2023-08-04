AAP, BJP spar as Tricolour replaces the Bhagwa in MCD park

August 04, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a war of words on Thursday over which flag, between the Tricolour and the saffron, should be placed in the hands of a statue of Bharat Mata (Mother India) at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) park in ITO.

Priyanka Kakkar, AAP’s chief spokesperson, had, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) a day earlier, said, “The BJP had hoisted the saffron flag in the hands of Bharat Mata at Shaheedi Park in MCD. Today, the AAP replaced it with the Indian Flag. Long Live India.”

The BJP condemned the move and charged AAP, which is in power in the MCD, of “distorting Indian history”.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “We all respect the Tricolour, but the Bharat Mata statue has always carried the Bhagwa flag. We appeal to the Mayor and the AAP leaders not to distort history. The Bhagwa flag is a reflection of Indian culture and history.”

The tussle between the two parties comes even as AAP’s Delhi government has been pushing to install the national flag across the city. The Delhi government had last year distributed 25 lakh Tricolours under its Har Hath Tiranga campaign.