A ‘ringside’ view of a community and its waste management journey

The doggedness with which Jains Saagarika tweaked its composting systems underlines its commitment to adopting SWM best practices

While feeling the pulse of a community, one would inevitably encounter “prosaisms”. To mention a few, solid waste management; water management; and recreational activities. They may be symbols of the mundane, but when studied closely, they would vignette new facets of these regular pursuits. No two composting bins tell the same, humdrum story. No community can entirely make a copy of another’s waste-management strategies. The poetry lies in the details.

The 104-unit Jains Saagarika in MRC Nagar prides itself on its waste-management processes and is known as one of the early conscientious adopters of source-segregation. It does bring a bit of ‘poetry’ to these processes. The dogged persistence with which it has finetuned its composting systems demonstrates its commitment to adopting SWM best practices. A ringside view of its composting processes actually has one staring at rings: the ones lying disappointed beside the concrete composting bins that replaced them.

Anil Kumar, a key member of the solid waste management team at the community, notes: “The community was composting with a six-ring pit: four under the ground and two over — a design and a system that been officially handed down to it. Apart from bacteria, aeration is required to accelerate the composting process. A six-feet column makes stirring difficult. While emptying the rings, it came to light that a lot of the wet waste was not composted. And then we gave in to experimentation: keeping just two rings over the ground, and none below. We had two examples of this just-two-rings arrangement, which had made stirring considerably easier; and the quality of the yield — the compost — remarkable. There was however a drawback in this arrangement: leachate generation. There was no drain system to catch, dilute and use it as fertiliser.”Anil notes that the system of composting with just two rings above the ground had done much for the waste-management team’s confidence. The team knew in its bones that it could compost and that was a great place to operate from.

However, the composting process had to evolve further to achieve a greater degree of efficiency.

Anil remarks that the composting system that the community finally plumped for is similar in many respects to the one followed at Ceebros Grayshott, a gated community in R A Puram. Jains Saagarika got a six-compartment concrete composting unit. It is twice-covered; the mesh placed on the top of the unit keeping rodents and other pests at bay and the roof of the shed being a bulwark against the rain. Through taps, the compost is drained, and the collected liquid is diluted and used in the garden.

A temporary lull

Priya Ramkumar, secretary of Jains Saagarika’s residents welfare association, presents the current status: “Dry waste collected at the community is handled by a Greater Chennai Corporation-empanelled vendor.

Food waste was being processed in our compost pits: now, during the pandemic, we are unable to do it due to the lack of labour, and thecompost pits in Ward 173 — these are among the first compost pits to come up in MRC Nagar — is where we are processing them for the time being. This stop-gap arrangement seems to be working out fine as hardly anybody is giving wet waste for composting, and the resources are equal to the task.

Now, the garden waste and the flowers used in worship at homes in the community are turned over to our compost pits.Once things normalise, at a later date, we will go back to composting the food waste as well.”

Tenant-owner ratio

Priya notes that one challenge in sustaining initiaitves, particularly those relating to waste management, is that the community is marked by a lot of floating population. At any given point of time, tenants would outstrip owners by a long chalk.

“The tenant-owner proportion is 7:3. That is how it has been from the beginning, probably because a majority of the people bought flats here as investment and were letting out the flats. But still, it is a vibrant community. There is a good number of tenants who are living here for 10-11 years.

To borrow a cricketing term, Jains Saagarika comes across as a community that chooses to rock back on to the backfoot and give itself sufficient time and a safe distance to deal with the Coronavirus. An attitude of caution seems pronounced.

“If there is an outbreak, it becomes difficult to manage it. Two years of isolation is already getting to people, and they would not want to see it extended any further; and the best way to do it is exercise sufficient caution. People do tend to go out, but they are careful,” Association secretary Priya Ramkumar responds to a question.

Priya remarks that the community is hugely focussed on the overall development of children, for whom many new activities are always initiated. The community however has had to slam the brakes on a good number of these activities due to the pandemic. One exercise that is yet to take off, despite having undergone considerable planning is the Book Club, primarily geared towards children.

Sudha Gopal, who is in charge of the book club, remarks the initiative was just off the drawing board and had got on steam when the pandemic struck. She however notes that the book club has many reading and learning activities tucked under the flaps.