A play around a Salman Khan fandom

August 03, 2023 - Bengaluru

Salman Khanana Difficultiesu, a Kannada play by Vykhari Theatre, revolves around the life of a fangirl, her family, friends, and neighbours. The play tells the story of Rekha Rani, a teenager who is a big fan of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Rekha is eager not to miss his film, but a crisis arises in her family, turning everything upside down. Amidst a turmoil of events, the play delves into whether the teenager will manage to watch the movie and how.

Directed by Surabhi Vasishta, the play is an adaptation of a short story from a book with the same title by M.S. Sriram, author and faculty at the Centre for Public Policy, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB). The play stars a bunch of talented actors including Shashank Rajashekar, Aahan Gowda, Sushmita Rudresh and others.

Talking to The Hindu, Ms. Vasishta said, “We have all been through a lot since the pandemic. Most of my plays are very heavy, and I wanted to do a light and fun piece, wherein the audience could go back home with a smile on their faces.”

“Sriram had given us the freedom to do more with the storyline, so we added a couple of more characters, which were devised over a period of two months. The play is set in Hyderabad, in 2010. To relate with the play and the characters, the actors took close to a month to recall and understand the economic status of the city, the fashion, and the style of language and communication teenagers spoke more than a decade ago,” Ms Vasishta added.

Salman Khanana Difficultiesu will be presented at Dr. C. Ashwath Kala Bhavana, N.R. Colony on August 6, at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., and on August 16, at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar, at 7.30 p.m. Tickets for all the shows are available on BookMyShow.

