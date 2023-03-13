ADVERTISEMENT

A new book on Naishadhiya Carita launched

March 13, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Adi Sankara Advaita Research Centre released a book on Naishadhiya Carita (Sargam I), Tamil and English translation of the Sanskrit work, at an event held at Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan recently.

V Kamakotti, Director – IIT Madras, in his introductory remarks, said that the six decade old Centre is engaged in bringing out rare publications as per the diktat of Maha periyava.

Gowri, Vice Chancellor of Madras University, said that this work relates to Nala Charithra, one of the branch stories of Mahabaratha, and both Ramayana and Mahabaratha offer many useful guidelines for modern living.

N Veezhinathan, former Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Madras University; P.T.Srinivasan, former Head of the Department of Management Studies, Madras University; and C Murugan, Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Madras University and author of the book were among those who took part, said a release.

For details about the book, contact the author C Murugan at 99440 66067

