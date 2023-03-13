HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A new book on Naishadhiya Carita launched

March 13, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Adi Sankara Advaita Research Centre released a book on Naishadhiya Carita (Sargam I), Tamil and English translation of the Sanskrit work, at an event held at Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan recently.

V Kamakotti, Director – IIT Madras, in his introductory remarks, said that the six decade old Centre is engaged in bringing out rare publications as per the diktat of Maha periyava.

Gowri, Vice Chancellor of Madras University, said that this work relates to Nala Charithra, one of the branch stories of Mahabaratha, and both Ramayana and Mahabaratha offer many useful guidelines for modern living.

N Veezhinathan, former Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Madras University; P.T.Srinivasan, former Head of the Department of Management Studies, Madras University; and C Murugan, Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Madras University and author of the book were among those who took part, said a release.

For details about the book, contact the author C Murugan at 99440 66067

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.