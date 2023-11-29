A middle-class story on sisterhood, loneliness and friendship

November 29, 2023 09:30 am | Updated November 28, 2023 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karthik Hebbar, a multifaceted art activist known for his roles as a playwright, director, theatre enthusiast, a Carnatic classical vocalist-composer renowned for his inventive poetry and compositions, contributing significantly to the classical dance and music community through lectures, demonstrations, and critical writings, has been paving his path in the world of theatre with unconventional plays over the last few years. Karthik’s last two plays Patanga Prabhava and Amma Mathu Suhail were an ode to the queer community.

Sisterhood

While the two plays were deep, raised eyebrows and left the audience with a question in their minds, his recent play 36 Sati Savitri Nivasa happening today at 7:30 p.m. in Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar is a lighthearted feminist story. The play chronicles the lives of three middle-class women as they go through important milestones in life. What happens to the lives of women leading a predictable life when it is turned upside down due to an unusual candidate taking residency in their middle-class apartment? This is a play about sisterhood, old age, loneliness and friendship. It is also an ode to all the chaos that adds beauty to the lives of these women, including television serials and cinema. There is music, some dancing and loads of madness in this tribute to women and their strength in this patriarchal society that we dwell in.

Speaking to The Hindu, director Karthik says that his last two plays were not accessible to many, because of which he made 36 Sati Savitri Nivasa, “For me as a director and writer, the last two plays I made were very heavy and difficult. I felt that the theatre that I was doing was not accessible to many. I wanted more people to come and be part of my theatre world, I wanted this play to open a door for people to come recognise my work and my previous works”.

Equal opportunities

“36 Sati Savitri Nivasa is based on real people, and what I see in my own apartment building. The stories or plays I write are always based on real people or real instances. I wanted to talk about certain deep and disturbing issues, but without making it seem like the play was preaching. The play talks about giving equal and dignified spaces to sex workers, giving equal space and respect to those who come and work at our houses beyond caste or religion, and talks about the loneliness that is dominant among ageing parents. This is an ode to the city middle class life.” Karthik added.

Along with the three strong female characters, elements like city sound, traffic, television serials also play a huge role in the play, “We show how television serials are an important part of middle-class life. It may sound funny, but these television serials the only companion women have. Some husbands hardly have a conversation with women, some parents are alone and away from their children, so these serial characters are what keeps their minds engaged and act as companions”.

Opression

Talking about the characters in the play, Karthik says “I believe that we are all very different until we are oppressed. Though the three major characters are very different from each other, there is a common factor like oppression that brings them together. Oppression is where we start seeing similarities. The similarity between these characters is that they are all lonely, and patriarchy is pushing them down. One may have a very good male friends, but there is still a patriarchal discrimination that is inbuilt in their DNA, but women sit together they become one”.

The play features performances from renowned actors like Dr. Seetha Kote, Deepika Aradhya, Yeshaswini Channaiah, Divyashree Grama, and Vishak Bhardwaj. It also features popular playback artists like Madhuri Seshadri, Darshan Narayan and young actors Prateeksha Shreenath, Sai Priya, Chinmayee, Asha Bhat and Vikas Vishwanath. Lights for the play are designed by M.G. Naveen Narasimha and executed by Arun D.T. Tickets for the show is available at the Ranga Shankara box-office and on BookMyShow.

