A jewel in Jamia Nagar

January 19, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

Mansoori Old Bookstore in the densely populated Jamia Nagar is a world unto itself. When you walk past the Jamia metro station towards Okhla, there is a sea of coaching centres, tea kiosks, fast food stalls, ATMs and grocery shops dotting the road and amid the clutter and chaos sits this not-to-be-missed tiny bookstore with a humongous collection of old books, spilling out on to the pavement.

It is the first and the only book shop in the area with a grand collection of classics and contemporary books spanning genres from fiction to non-fiction, children’s books to political literature.

The owner, Mohammad Arif, was a regular vendor at the Sunday pavement book bazaar in Daryaganj for four decades. In 2016, he shifted his collection to Jamia Nagar, to cater to the needs of book lovers who may not otherwise get to see or read rare titles or afford to buy expensive books. The shop has 50,000-plus books, in English and pre-Independence Urdu literature and Hindi, including some books that are as old as 100.

Arif says, after relocating the Sunday book bazaar from the age-old pavements of Daryaganj to Mahila Haat, the market for old books lost its charm. In his shop, children’s books sell the most. “My bookstore is a ladder for the young minds who live in and around here to explore and learn about the world.”

Besides poetry, culinary, politics, history, culture, religion and many more topics, Arif also stocks school curriculum and competitive exam books. He feels the residents’ interest in reading has increased since the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, one of the localities in Jamia Nagar, and led to the mushrooming of cafes where people gather for discourses now.

“My bookstore makes a distinct presence in the changing times,” says Arif with pride. Locals feel that with Jamia University a stone’s throw away, bookstores like Mansoori could help change the image of the locality, famous for its mutton shops and non-vegetarian food stalls.

Even though people have shifted to online reading, Mansoori Old Bookstore is like a sanctuary for readers. Mansoori offers all its customers a flat 50% discount on all books, with additional discount on bulk purchase. Arif has dedicated customers who drop by regularly to relive the pleasure of turning the pages of a book, he says.

“Many come just to browse and spend time inside the shop; I allow them,” says Arif. He does not run the shop as a business but as a treasure house that offers an alternative reality to many from disadvantaged sections of society. “I hope to empower them,” he says, and adds, “the students who visit regularly are my safe deposit.”

Maqsood Alam, 48, a software engineer has been buying books from here for the last three years. He says such a shop was a necessity. Picking up Dastanbo by Ghalib and Mozart: An Illustrated Life by Vitalis, 22-year-old Amit Mishra says he is able to buy good books with his limited pocket money now. “Nothing fancy but Mansoori Old Bookstore is a hotspot for book lovers here and has the potential to give a new identity to Jamia Nagar,” he says.

