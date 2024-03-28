A burst of creativity at Kolkata finals of JSW Paints Futurescapes, The HinduYoung World painting competition

March 28, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kolkata

Three students from three different schools in Kolkata bagged first prize of the JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting contest, held in association with The Hindu Young World on Thursday. The regional finale of the event was held at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake 1, Kolkata.

About 3,800 students participated in the preliminary round of the competition which was organised at 15 schools across the city over a period of several weeks. 153 students qualified for the regional final, held in three categories, Sub-Junior-(Class III-V), Junior (Class VI to VIII) and Senior- (Class IX to XII).

Asmit Mukherjee, a Class III student of Lions Calcutta Vidya Mandir, bagged the first prize in the sub-junior category of the contest. The options for the theme for this category were ‘Living in Colorful Castle’, ‘Home Sweet Home’ and ‘Caring for our Animal Friends’. Sounak Banerjee, a Class V student of the National High School, Hazra campus, stood second while Soumyadeep Mondal, a Class V student of the same school, came third.

In the junior category, Subhodeep Sinha , a student of Class VIII of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Cossipore, came first and Snehashree Modak a student of Class VI of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Fort William, came second, whereas Sohan Mandal, a Class VIII student of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Salt Lake, emerged third. The themes for the category were ‘Candyland Adventure’, ‘My Talking pet’, and ‘Happy Eco-Future’.

For the senior category, the students were asked to paint on themes of ‘Enchanted Forest’, ‘My Imaginary Friends’ and ‘Celebrating Differences’.

Aritrika Biswas, a Class X student of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ballygunge, came first. Ariyan Das, a Class X student of Haraprasad Shastri Vidyabhawan, Shyamnagar, came second and Ananya Pal of Class XI of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Garden Reach, came third.

The students were given the awards by a team of judges which included national award winning artist Tapas Konar. The other judges were well known artists Bappa Bhowmick and Saurav Nandy.

All the students who cleared the regional round were given a medal and a certificate. The top three winners from each category received a trophy and a certificate.

