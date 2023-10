October 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

As many as 4,289 students, including those pursuing Ph.D., received their graduation or doctoral degrees on Monday at the 8th Annual Convocation of Reva University organised on its campus.

The convocation was attended by Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Guest T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi, M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, and P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, Reva University.