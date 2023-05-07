70,000 students appear for NEET UG 2023

May 07, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

About 70,000 students from Telangana appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on Sunday. The exam was held at 25 places across the State. The exam was held from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Candidates were not allowed to enter the centre after 1:30 p.m.

The exam was held amid strict implementation of rules, apart from mobile phones, wallets and metallic objects not being allowed at the examination centre, students were informed that any sort of jewellery is also not permitted. The students who failed to pay attention to these rules had a hard time outside the centre spending a lot of time getting rid of the prohibited items. The guidelines issued by the board asked students not to wear shoes as well, they were allowed to wear only sandals and slippers.