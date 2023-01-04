ADVERTISEMENT

70-year-old woman jumps to death from metro station

January 04, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman died by suicide after she jumped from Bharath Nagar metro station on Tuesday night. The police suspect financial reasons being the suicide as the victim’s husband also passed away last year.

The victim was identified as Mareamma, a native of Makthal in Narayanpet district. She has two daughters and one son.

Speaking to The Hindu, M Muthu Yadav, inspector of Sanathnagar police station said: “The woman was heading back to her native after meeting her daughter in Moosapet. She climbed the Bharath Nagar Metro Station, and jumped to death.”

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)

CONNECT WITH US