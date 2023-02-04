ADVERTISEMENT

50th national IAPSM conference by AIIMS Bibinagar concludes

February 04, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 50th annual national IAPSM conference, conducted by the department of community and family medicine, AIIMS Bibinagar, in collaboration with ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad, concluded on Saturday. During the valedictory function, the website of the next IAPSM conference, which would be hosted by Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, was unveiled.

The last day of the conference continued with various sessions on topics such as introspection and digital innovations in tribal health, Gandhian philosophy in public health and systematic review on implementation research. The sessions were attended by those interested in the field of community and family medicine and allied specialties. The three-day conference was an academic feast where many oral and poster research papers were presented. Various seminars and panel discussions were organised to disseminate the latest information in community healthcare.

