500 students participate in Sports Quiz in Cuttack of Odisha

September 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

  The second quiz was jointly organised by Hindu Future India Club and Odisha Mining Corporation

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of Sports Quiz displaying their certificates, shields and medals in Cuttack on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

The second Sports Quiz, jointly organised by Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), drew students from 45 schools in and around Cuttack on Saturday.

Sports Quiz Logo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

The quiz conducted in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack, saw about 500 students participating in both junior and senior levels. Quiz master Gautam Bose fired questions related to sports while students answered them to best of their abilities

Quiz master and audience were amazed at the level of confidence and knowledge acquired by students. Questions were answered within seconds. There were questions on the legends from the various sports, their contributions, achievements, and on the new start-ups in the sporting arena.

I.V.S. Pardhasaradhi, Regional Head for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and the quiz master Bose gave away the prizes to the winners.

In the junior category, Swarit Kumar Swain and Priyanshu Pratik Pradhan from DAV Public School, Sec-6, Cuttack, bagged the first prize while Sriyanshu Sahoo and Subham Mishra from DAV Public School, Rajabagicha, Cuttack, came second. The third prize went to Kirti Kaibalya Parida and Subhranshu Saho from DAV Public School, Rajabagicha.

Similarly, Ayushman Nayak and Soumyajeet Swain of LR DAV Public School, Cuttack, bagged the first prize in the senior level, while  Ankit Kumar Swain and Kaushik Behera of DAV Public School, CDA, and Omm Pratik Samal & Dharmaraj Sahoo, DAV SCB Medical Public School, Cuttack, secured second and third positions respectively.

The winning teams were given certificate, a shield, medal and a cash prize of ₹6,000 per team and ₹4,000 for the team coming second. Third prize winners got ₹3,000 each.

The same events will be conducted in Brahmapur, Sambalpur and Rourkela. Students are encouraged to participate by registering through an online link - https://forms.office.com/r/yL4EPU7HZ9. There is an option for spot registration at the venue.

