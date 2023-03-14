ADVERTISEMENT

5 kg ovarian tumour removed from elderly woman’s abdomen

March 14, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors from Renova Hospitals, Langar Houz, successfully removed a 5 kg ovarian tumour from the abdomen of a 64-year-old woman from Hyderabad.

The patient reached out to the hospital with severe abdominal pain and upon examination she revealed that her uterus was removed 25 years ago.

After clinical examination, a huge mass weighing about 4 to 5 kilograms was found in her abdomen. The patient was advised to undergo different blood tests, MRI and CT scan. The MRI Pelvis showed Mucinous Cystadenoma arising from the right ovary. The tumour was removed by surgeons and sent for biopsy and pathological examinations.

Consultant gynaecologist of Renova Hospitals Dr. Padmavathi said that small tumours are normally found in women but a tumour weighing 5 kg after hysterectomy is rare. Despite complexities involved in the surgery, doctors successfully performed the surgery. The patient was discharged in a healthy condition, she added.

