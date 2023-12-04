5 held, 2 minors apprehended in extortion cases in Delhi’s Bhajanpura and Welcome

December 04, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

Five persons were arrested and two minor boys apprehended in two separate cases of extortion, the police said on Sunday.

The first incident took place on late Friday night in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, when four persons entered a doctor’s clinic while masquerading as patients, DCP (North-East) Joy Tirkey said.

“While a few gang members guarded the door, the four accused accosted Nadeem Ahmed, an employee at the clinic, with a country-made pistol and demanded ₹5 lakh as protection money,” the DCP said, adding that no one was injured in the incident as the accused fled the spot when Mr. Ahmed threatened to call the police.

The police on Sunday arrested four men and apprehended one juvenile in relation to the case, an officer said, adding that more persons have been identified and will be arrested soon.

A similar incident took place on November 28 in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area, when two men on a scooter allegedly opened fire outside the residence of 45-year-old Abrar Ahmed. Three bullet shells have been recovered from the spot, but nobody was injured, said the police.

Mr. Ahmed told the police that he received a call from someone claiming to be a member of the Hashim Baba gang, and demanded a sum of ₹50 lakh.

Following a tip-off, the police intercepted the two accused around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, the DCP said, adding that one of them, identified as Akki, opened fire at the police team. After the police retaliated, Akki sustained a bullet injury in his right leg, the DCP added. The other accused is a juvenile.

Akki was taken to a hospital for treatment, he added.

During interrogation, Akki told the police that he is a close associate of the Hashim Baba gang. He was involved in a number of criminal cases, including murder and extortion, the DCP said.

“These calls have become a regular affair,” said Kartik, Sarojini Nagar Market Association President. “But we make sure to inform the police and don’t take the matter lightly,” he added, saying that several businessmen in the area have received extortion calls demanding protection money. In most cases, the person either belongs to a gang or impersonates a gang member, said an official.

