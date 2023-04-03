4.84 lakh candidates appear for first paper of SSC Examinations

April 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The first paper of the SSC Public Examination 2023 was held across the State on Monday. A total of 4,84,885 candidates appeared at 2652 centres across Telangana.

A total of 4,85,954 candidates were to appear from regular centres out of which 4,84,019 (99.6%) of them were present and 1096 were supposed to appear at private centres of which 866 (79.01) were present. The highest number of centres were in Hyderabad (344) followed by Rangareddy (226), Medchal Malkajgiri (220), Nizamabad (138), Sangareddy (118) and Nalgonda (107) among centres in all the 33 districts. The Education department had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination by installing CCTV cameras at all the centres.

In Hyderabad, Monday morning was a big day as according to the parents, class 10 examinations are a life changing moment for their children. The examination was scheduled to start from 9.30 a.m. and finish at 12.45 p.m. for which the candidates had to reach the centre at least half-an-hour before the commencement of the exam.

Traffic jam

While in the morning, most of the parents dropped off their children at various timings outside their respective centres, even before the examination got finished, many parents crowded the centres by reaching almost an hour hourly waiting for their ward. This created a jam at the majority of junctions, including SR Nagar and Yousufguda route.

The first paper being the language subject, the majority of the students were happy with their attempt. A few students coming outside Prathibha High School, Madhura Nagar said that the paper was easy and they had to rush back to their homes as they have their second language paper on Tuesday. Commenting about this, Shaik Ibrahim, a parent, said that it would have been better if the students were provided a holiday in between the papers so that it doesn’t cause much stress to them.

Speaking to The Hindu, principal of Chaitanya High School in Yellareddyguda Sandhya Musunuri said that the whole school building had a total of 30 CCTV cameras set up and the examination was being monitored very closely. The question papers were distributed according to the protocol and nobody was allowed inside the school until the answer sheets were packed and were taken out of the premises.

One could witness a lot of coaching centres and colleges setting up small stalls outside many examination centres. One representative speaking to The Hindu explained that as after Class 10, children have to decide which stream they will be opting, the stalls have been set up to provide them with brochures and explain the courses being offered at their institute.