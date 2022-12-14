45-year-old woman succumbs in Miyapur knife attack incident

December 14, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Shobha, 45, who was attacked by a former friend of her daughter, succumbed while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday night.

The mother and daughter duo were attacked by Sandeep with a knife on Tuesday morning at their home at Aditya Nagar in Miyapur where the mother sustained serious injuries. After attacking the duo, Sandeep tried to kill himself by slitting his throat.

Even as Sandeep attacked Vaibhavi, 19, on the neck, Shobha tried to rescue her daughter, and in the scuffle, she was stabbed in the stomach. After the attack, the mother and daughter were taken to a private hospital, and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Meanwhile, the attacker was shifted to ENT Hospital in Koti, and is currently undergoing treatment.

Miyapur police said that Sandeep belonged to the same village as Vaibhavi and used to live next to her house. After a few meetings, both of them fell in love but Vaibhavi’s parents were not in agreement, after which she started distancing herself from Sandeep. All the while, Vaibhavi was continuously being harassed and threatened by Sandeep. The reason for the attack was news of Vaibhavi’s engagement reaching Sandeep.

“We have registered a murder case against Sandeep and are investigating the matter,” said a top police official.

