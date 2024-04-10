424 differently-abled persons opt for postal voting; new wheelchairs procured for booths

April 10, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Among the electorate in Coimbatore constituency, which includes over 14,000 differently abled individuals, more than 40% with physical health challenges have been allowed to register for postal voting from their residences. However, only 424 individuals have availed themselves of this option by submitting Form 12D, as of April 8.

For others, who are likely to vote at polling booths, the district administration has recommended to set up ramps at parking lots to facilitate their access.

Further, to enhance accessibility for differently abled voters at the booths, 1,054 wheelchairs have been allotted by the district administration, to be deployed at 3,096 polling booths across 1,015 locations in Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. Out of these, 813 have been purchased for this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

For each polling station, two wheelchairs will be allotted, sources said. These wheelchairs have been distributed to each Assembly constituency based on requirement. Notably, wheelchairs needed for the Koundampalayam constituency have been delivered to the Government Polytechnic College for Women on an experimental basis.

M. Jagatheesan, District Disabled Persons’ Welfare Officer, stated, “Since we only had 214 wheelchairs, we placed an order for more. The wheelchairs used in previous elections are available, and the required number has been procured by the local bodies. These wheelchairs have been installed in parking lots and booth entrances to assist voters.”

