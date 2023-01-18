HamberMenu
3D printed bones implanted on 21-year-old bone cancer patient

January 18, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old youth detected with bone cancer got a new lease of life after 3D printed bones were implanted on his elbow at Amor Hospitals in the city. The young man’s arm was completely restored after the operation.

Ortho-oncologist at Amor Hospital Kishore B. Reddy said that the patient from Sangareddy was diagnosed with bone cancer in his forearm. “After confirming the problem with a biopsy, we decided to give chemotherapy first and then go for surgery. The major problem was involvement of radial bone in cancer, and a patient- specific implant was the only way out. In the past, artificial limbs had to be imported from Germany that would take one or two months. But now, thanks to the Make in India initiative, 3D printing technology is available in India and the surgery can be performed within 10 days. The patient is now able to do all kinds of work with his hand,” he said.

“We did a CT scan of the patient’s hand and sent it to the biomedical engineer. They initially sent a sample of radial bone for checking. The 3D printed bone was sent after we made sure that the design was correct,” added Dr. Kishore.

