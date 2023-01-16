ADVERTISEMENT

38-year-old woman jumps off building, dies

January 16, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old woman ended her life by jumping from the 23rd floor of her building in KPHB on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Swathi. She is married and the couple have a 6-year-old boy who is mentally challenged. Due to the child’s situation, there was a regular tussle between the husband and the wife. On Sunday night, the arguments intensified after which Swathi went to the 23rd floor of the building and jumped, Inspector KPHB Police Station B Kishan Kumar said.

( Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline - 040-66202000)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US