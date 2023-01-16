38-year-old woman jumps off building, dies

January 16, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 38-year-old woman ended her life by jumping from the 23rd floor of her building in KPHB on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Swathi. She is married and the couple have a 6-year-old boy who is mentally challenged. Due to the child’s situation, there was a regular tussle between the husband and the wife. On Sunday night, the arguments intensified after which Swathi went to the 23rd floor of the building and jumped, Inspector KPHB Police Station B Kishan Kumar said.

( Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline - 040-66202000)