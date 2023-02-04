313 Assistant Professor vacancies to be filled through direct recruitment

February 04, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Government of Telangana on Saturday accorded permission to the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department for filling 313 posts of Assistant Professors for 9 new government medical colleges. The posts are to be filled in clinical and non-clinical departments by direct recruitment through the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

The government has directed MHSRB to take steps for direct recruitment to the posts by obtaining requisite details such as local-wise cadre, vacancy position, roster point, qualification etc from the secretary, health medical and family welfare and heads of departments.