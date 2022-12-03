29 students detained by police

December 03, 2022 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Twenty-nine students were detained in Hayathnagar after the police busted a birthday party where alcohol was allegedly being served without permission. The police also found 50 gm ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hayathnagar police said that acting on a tip-off, they reached the location and found 29 students belonging to two colleges being served alcohol without permission. When they searched the place, the police reportedly found 50 gm ganja at the party. The students have been detained and would be booked under various Sections of IPC and NDPS Act, the police added.