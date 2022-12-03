29 students detained by police

December 03, 2022 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-nine students were detained in Hayathnagar after the police busted a birthday party where alcohol was allegedly being served without permission. The police also found 50 gm ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hayathnagar police said that acting on a tip-off, they reached the location and found 29 students belonging to two colleges being served alcohol without permission. When they searched the place, the police reportedly found 50 gm ganja at the party. The students have been detained and would be booked under various Sections of IPC and NDPS Act, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US