  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Netherlands vs USA: All-round show from Dumfries sends Dutch team to quarterfinals

29 students detained by police

December 03, 2022 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-nine students were detained in Hayathnagar after the police busted a birthday party where alcohol was allegedly being served without permission. The police also found 50 gm ganja.

The Hayathnagar police said that acting on a tip-off, they reached the location and found 29 students belonging to two colleges being served alcohol without permission. When they searched the place, the police reportedly found 50 gm ganja at the party. The students have been detained and would be booked under various Sections of IPC and NDPS Act, the police added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.