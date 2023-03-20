ADVERTISEMENT

₹217 crore deposited in accounts of over two lakh SHGs

March 20, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance Minister makes bank repay excess interest charged from SHGs

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has remitted to the bank accounts of over two lakh self-help groups ₹217 crore which was collected as interest in excess of the rates fixed by the RBI.

A release of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said the RBI had issued guidelines to the bank in July last year to levy a maximum of seven % interest for loans up to ₹3 lakh and 10% for loans up to ₹5 lakh or one year’s Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) whichever was low.

It had come to his notice that a few banks had not taken this rule into consideration and collected more interest. The matter was discussed at the State Level Bankers Committee meeting in December when the banks were told to deposit the excess interest to the groups if they had charged any. So, the bankers held a review meeting and found that ₹217.61 crore was collected additionally from 2.03 lakh SHGs. The additional money was thus deposited into the bank accounts of SHGs on Monday.

