2020 riots: evidence lacking, four men accused of murder acquitted

February 20, 2024 02:50 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - New Delhi

A court here acquitted four men charged with the murder of two persons during the 2020 violence in north-east Delhi, noting that the prosecution could not even provide evidence that the accused were part of the riotous mob.

In two different orders issued on February 16, Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala announced the acquittal of Ashok Kumar, Ajay Singh, Subham Singh, and Jitender Kumar, who were accused of killing Ashfaq Hussain and Jakir in Brijpuri on February 25, 2020.

The four men had been booked at the Dayalpur police station for rioting, murder, deliberate disobedience of government order, criminal conspiracy, and planning a collective offence during the larger 2020 riots. The FIR was registered following a complaint by the brother of one of the deceased. “There is no evidence to even establish any of the accused being part of rioters at the given place and time. Therefore, all accused persons are acquitted of all charges against them in this case,” the court said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also noted that the eyewitness produced by the prosecution turned hostile and did not support the police’s investigation. The judge maintained that circumstantial evidence, such as call details record, recovery of scissors, swords, and the clothes worn by some of the accused persons, fails to establish the fact that the accused murdered the victims.

“.... [merely] on the basis of possibility, it cannot be assumed that same sword or scissor was used to kill Ashfaq Hussain. Therefore, this evidence of prosecution also does not connect any accused with the killing of the Ashfaq Hussain,” the court noted.

It added that as far as the clothes allegedly worn by the accused persons at the time of riot are concerned, they do not have any connection with incident in question.

The court said the prosecution did not conduct any forensic examination to show that the clothes had bloodstains of the deceased.

“Even in the form of circumstantial evidence, there is nothing on the record to establish the presence of accused persons among the rioters,” it observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.