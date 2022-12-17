200-bed new block at Medicover Hospitals in Begumpet

December 17, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Medicover Hospitals opened a 200-bed multi-speciality hospital at Begumpet on Saturday. The inauguration took place in the presence of Health Minister Harish Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new hospital is equipped with advanced radio diagnostic facilities, a highly advanced cath lab unit, six operating suites and 50 critical care beds to cater to all age groups.

This is the 23rd branch across India and sixth hospital in Hyderabad with speciality departments across the spectrum offering medical care benchmarked to global best practices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US