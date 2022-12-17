200-bed new block at Medicover Hospitals in Begumpet

  1. EPaper
December 17, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Medicover Hospitals opened a 200-bed multi-speciality hospital at Begumpet on Saturday. The inauguration took place in the presence of Health Minister Harish Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The new hospital is equipped with advanced radio diagnostic facilities, a highly advanced cath lab unit, six operating suites and 50 critical care beds to cater to all age groups.

This is the 23rd branch across India and sixth hospital in Hyderabad with speciality departments across the spectrum offering medical care benchmarked to global best practices.

