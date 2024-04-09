ADVERTISEMENT

2 men bound down at airport for ‘nuclear bomb’ threat

April 09, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police has bound down two men at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for mentioning that they were “carrying a nuclear bomb”, officials said on Monday. The police had earlier said that the two were arrested and released on bail. The incident occurred on Friday when Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, residents of Rajkot in Gujarat, objected to being frisked by the security staff before boarding an Ahmedabad-bound flight, and told the security staff, “What will you do if we are carrying a nuclear bomb?”. The duo was apprehended for posing a security threat to the aircraft and its passengers, a senior officer said, adding that investigations are under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US