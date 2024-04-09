GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 men bound down at airport for ‘nuclear bomb’ threat

April 09, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police has bound down two men at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for mentioning that they were “carrying a nuclear bomb”, officials said on Monday. The police had earlier said that the two were arrested and released on bail. The incident occurred on Friday when Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, residents of Rajkot in Gujarat, objected to being frisked by the security staff before boarding an Ahmedabad-bound flight, and told the security staff, “What will you do if we are carrying a nuclear bomb?”. The duo was apprehended for posing a security threat to the aircraft and its passengers, a senior officer said, adding that investigations are under way.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.