2 men bound down at airport for ‘nuclear bomb’ threat

April 09, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST

Delhi Police has bound down two men at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for mentioning that they were “carrying a nuclear bomb”, officials said on Monday. The police had earlier said that the two were arrested and released on bail. The incident occurred on Friday when Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, residents of Rajkot in Gujarat, objected to being frisked by the security staff before boarding an Ahmedabad-bound flight, and told the security staff, “What will you do if we are carrying a nuclear bomb?”. The duo was apprehended for posing a security threat to the aircraft and its passengers, a senior officer said, adding that investigations are under way.