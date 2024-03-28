GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 men booked for beating man to death in Karawal Nagar

March 28, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were booked for murder by Delhi Police for allegedly beating a bus marshal to death in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, on Wedensday.

Satvir, a 47-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation bus marshal was attacked with sticks and rods by his landlord, Sunil, and his nephew, Rahul on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital informed the police that a man, with injuries to his hands and legs had been brought to the facility in an unconscious state.

The victim had also suffered multiple internal injuries, a senior police officer said. Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

“On Tuesday, at 5.30 p.m., the hospital informed that he had succumbed to injuries, and accordingly, section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added to the case,” the officer said.

Police said the deceased, who used to live alone, had rented an apartment on the fourth floor of a building in Karawal Nagar two years ago. The building’s owner lived nearby, but Rahul lived on the second floor of the same building.

“On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, both Satvir and Rahul had an argument over the former using abusive language while speaking on his phone,” another officer said.

A scuffle then ensued, and Rahul informed Sunil about the incident, after which they both attacked Satvir, the officer said.

He added that while Rahul has been arrested, efforts are being made to apprehend his uncle.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.