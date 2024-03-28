2 men booked for beating man to death in Karawal Nagar

March 28, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were booked for murder by Delhi Police for allegedly beating a bus marshal to death in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, on Wedensday.

Satvir, a 47-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation bus marshal was attacked with sticks and rods by his landlord, Sunil, and his nephew, Rahul on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital informed the police that a man, with injuries to his hands and legs had been brought to the facility in an unconscious state.

The victim had also suffered multiple internal injuries, a senior police officer said. Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

“On Tuesday, at 5.30 p.m., the hospital informed that he had succumbed to injuries, and accordingly, section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added to the case,” the officer said.

Police said the deceased, who used to live alone, had rented an apartment on the fourth floor of a building in Karawal Nagar two years ago. The building’s owner lived nearby, but Rahul lived on the second floor of the same building.

“On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, both Satvir and Rahul had an argument over the former using abusive language while speaking on his phone,” another officer said.

A scuffle then ensued, and Rahul informed Sunil about the incident, after which they both attacked Satvir, the officer said.

He added that while Rahul has been arrested, efforts are being made to apprehend his uncle.