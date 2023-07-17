HamberMenu
‘2 infiltrators killed in Poonch, 2 IEDs defused in Handwara’

"The army launched 'Operation Bahadur' in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after an attempt was made by infiltrators on the LoC in the Poonch sector area. Two infiltrators have been eliminated," Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal, Jammu-based defence spokesperson, said

July 17, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
The Army was joined by the Jammu & Kashmir Police in this operation, Jammu-based defence spokesman said. (For Representational purpose only)

The Army was joined by the Jammu & Kashmir Police in this operation, Jammu-based defence spokesman said. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: AP

Two infiltrators were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Poonch Sector on Monday, the Army said.

“The army launched ‘Operation Bahadur’ in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after an attempt was made by infiltrators on the LoC in the Poonch sector area. Two infiltrators have been eliminated,” Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal, Jammu-based defence spokesperson, said.

The Army was joined by the Jammu & Kashmir Police in this operation, the spokesman said.

Earlier, the Army killed an infiltrator, who was part of a group, in the Pir Panjal valley’s Nowshera Sector on July 10.

Meanwhile, the Army along with the Handwara Police recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in north Kashmir. 

“A joint swift and well-coordinated search and destruction operation (SADO) was launched at Wodhpura forest in the wee hours. Two IEDs of approximately five and seven kgs were recovered from the Wodhpura Ridge,” the police said.

The identification of the IEDs were carried out by the Indian Army’s highly trained explosive detection team equipped with explosive detectors and Army dogs, the police said.

Later, the Bomb Disposal team executed a controlled detonation of IEDs. “A thorough search operation resumed by joint teams of Army and Handwara Police in the general area of Wodhpura Forest for the possibility of any more IED or hiding terrorists,” the police said.

