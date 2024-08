Two persons were arrested after security personnel discovered a body inside their suitcase at Dadar railway station during luggage checking on Monday.

Investigation revealed that Shivjeet Singh and Jay Chawda had killed their friend Arshad Ali Shaikh in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie area on Sunday night and planned to take the Tutari Express train to dispose of the body.

Both the accused and the victim suffered from hearing and speech impairment and knew each other from an event for disabled people.

