2 civilians injured in explosion on bus in Udhampur

The blast spot is the main route used by vehicles travelling from Jammu to Kashmir Valley

The Hindu Bureau JAMMU
September 29, 2022 00:50 IST

At least two civilians were injured in an explosion on a parked bus in Jammu’s Udhampur district on Wednesday night.

Preliminary reports suggest that an explosion took place when two buses were parked near a petrol pump in Udhampur’s Domail Chowk around 10.30 p.m. The blast was captured by the nearby CCTV. 

The explosion damaged the window panes of one bus, which was empty when the explosion took place. However, two civilians sleeping in a nearby bus were injured. Officials said the injured were shifted to a hospital.

Senior police officials reached the spot. However, the police did not divulge any details about the nature of the blast immediately.

The blast spot is the main route used by vehicles travelling from Jammu to the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier, one civilian was killed and 13 injured in a blast in Udhampur on March 9 this year. 

