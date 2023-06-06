1,962 ‘Reduce Reuse Recycle’ centres set up in 142 urban local bodies: KTR

June 06, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government has set up a total 1,962 RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centres in 142 urban local bodies (ULBs) across the State to collect plastic items, old books, clothes and footwear, etc. More than 200 metric tonnes of used items have already been collected from May 2020 to date, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K.T. Rama Rao on Monday.

The Minister was speaking on the occasion of World Environment Day at the Administrative Staff College of India. Mr.Rama Rao inaugurated the Rethink knowledge hub and Environment Surveillance Laboratory at ASCI.

These collected products will be refurbished, reused or remade into new products. Further, about 190 tonnes of recyclables are being diverted every day for recycling within Hyderabad. The Minister also said that a total of 24-megawatt waste-to-energy (WTE) plant is fully functional at Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad. In addition to this, more such plants are under construction at Dindigul, Yacharam, Bibinagar and a few other places which will be ready by December 2024. The government has established two construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing facilities in Hyderabad.

While talking about the waste in nalas (drainage), Mr.Rama Rao said a majority of it is plastic and people who clean them often find things which are not even available at supermarkets.

A total of 206 Dry Resource Collection Centres (DRCCs) with a capacity of 750 TPD, wherein 87 DRCCs are being managed by women SHGs and earning approximately ₹6.3 crore revenue per year and the remaining 122 DRCCs dry waste is being sorted and baled, and are being sold to recycling and RDF units .

The Minister said that the government proposed to set up a Circular Economy Cell at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Supply and Sewerage Board. “In partnership with ASCI, we will also be setting up a Circular Economy Hub at MA&UD for resource efficiency, decarbonising the economy and climate change mitigation,” he added.

Speaking at the event, ASCI chairman K.Padmanabhaiah asked the Minister to open a similar centre in Hyderabad like the India International Centre, New Delhi, where thinkers can gather and discuss plans for the development of the State.