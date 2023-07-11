1,800-bed facility to come up at Osmania General Hospital

July 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government is believed to have given an in-principle approval for an 1,800-bed hospital at the site of Osmania General Hospital. However, no government official was willing to confirm the status of the heritage in-patient block of the hospital.

The State government is preparing an affidavit to file in the Telangana High Court to get the requisite permissions, according to sources. The affidavit will be filed within the next few days. Though the contents of the affidavit are unknown, sources say that a Zoom meeting was held on Tuesday between administration of Osmania General Hospital and officials from the Health Department. In the meeting, it was disclosed that Health Minister Harish Rao has given approval for the affidavit to be filed in the High Court.

An official from the Health Department said that the new building will come up in the already existing 26-acre premises. Out of the total space, about 1.5 acres will be given to the Government Dental College and the remaining greenfield area will be used to construct a new modernised super-speciality building. “The government’s willingness is to build a modem facility with 1,800 beds as per the mandate of National Medical Commission (NMC). Once the court announces its verdict, the government will move forward with administrative action,” the official added.

In a meeting held between OGH doctors and Mr. Harish Rao on July 3, the minister guaranteed the doctors about issuance of a Government Order (GO) for the construction of a new building immediately after the court delivers its verdict.

