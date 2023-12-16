17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi’s Khirki Village

December 16, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The dead body of a 17-year-old was found with multiple stabs wounds on Friday morning, not far from mega-shopping mall Select City Walk in the south Delhi’s Saket, said police., adding that bottles of beer and a rectangular blood-stained stone were recovered from the spot.

On Friday morning, the police received a call informing them about a dead body found in the corner of Satpula Park, near Khirki Village. The body, found with multiple stabs on the stomach, chest, neck, and face, was identified as Vivek Jadhav, who had been missing from his Begumpur residence since Thursday evening.

The 17-year-old’s paternal uncle, Ronit Jadhav, remembers him stepping out with two friends, Deva and Kalu. “The three of them left our residence around 7.30 p.m. and were headed towards Khirki Village,” recalls the 38-year-old.

The police apprehended three minors with the help of camera surveillance. Upon interrogation, one of the minors revealed that Jadhav had beaten him up a few months ago over an argument., said DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhury.

As per the police, one minor, who was the victim’s classmate, had planned with five other friends to kill the Jadhav over a fight. “The minor said that he had planned to invite Vivek for a drink to Satpula Park, and to kill him with the help of his friends,” said Ms. Chowdhury.

“At the park, the minors allegedly stabbed Jadhav and hit him with stones,” said Ms. Chowdhury, adding that after ascertaining the boy was dead, they left him in a corner in the park.

The police is yet to nab the other two minors involved in the case. An FIR has been lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

