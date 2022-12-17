168 flight cadets graduate from Air Force Academy, Dundigal

December 17, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cadets celebrate after the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

To mark the successful culmination of the training of 168 flight cadets of flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a combined Graduation Parade was held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. 

During the parade, the graduating cadets were conferred with the President’s commission. On the occasion, six officers from the Indian Navy and nine from the Indian Coast Guard were also awarded ‘Wings’ on the successful completion of their flying training.

The highlight of the event was the piping ceremony in which the graduating flight cadets were awarded the flying officer’s stripes by the reviewing officer following which they were administered the oath by the commandant of the academy.

Before the parade commenced, a skydiving display was performed by the IAF’s Akash Ganga team. The parade also had fly-past formations by Chetak, Pilatus PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircrafts, Surya Kiran Aerobatic team and the Sarang helicopter team. The event concluded with some intense manoeuvres by the Sukhoi SU-30 aircraft. 

Cadets celebrate after the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Flying officer Ashutosh Narayan Paliwal was awarded the President’s plaque and the chief of air staff ‘Sword of Honour’ for ranking first in the overall order of merit in the pilot course. Flying officer Akanksha Kharb was awarded the President’s plaque for coming first in overall order of merit in ground duty branches. Flying officer Shelar Mayuresh Sanjay was awarded the President’s plaque for securing the top position in the navigation branch.

Flying officer Yogesh Sai Lenka, a native of Visakhapatnam, was one of the officers who graduated. “I joined the NDA in 2019 and not much longer after that, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Those were difficult times as we had a lot of restrictions in the academy and we also continuously worried about our family. Joining the armed forces was never my dream, but I always wanted to become a pilot. Thus, I gave a shot at the exam and got in. It is a moment of honour for me to serve the country by being in the IAF.”

Sarang helicopters put up a spectacular display during the parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The ceremony culminated with the newly commissioned officers marching-out, in slow march, to the traditional notes of ‘Anandaloke’ by Rabindranath Tagore. 

